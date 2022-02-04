Washington tops Dunlap 59-45

Stretched out and finally snapped, Washington put just enough pressure on Dunlap to earn a 59-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 4.

Washington made the first move by forging a 16-9 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.

Washington's offense roared to a 29-14 lead over Dunlap at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.