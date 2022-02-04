Washington tops Dunlap 59-45

Stretched out and finally snapped, Washington put just enough pressure on Dunlap to earn a 59-45 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Washington faced off against Streator and Dunlap took on Cahokia on January 29 at Cahokia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Washington made the first move by forging a 16-9 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.
Washington's offense roared to a 29-14 lead over Dunlap at the intermission.
