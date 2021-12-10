Washington takes a toll on Dunlap 48-31

Washington put together a victorious gameplan to stop Dunlap 48-31 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 4, Dunlap faced off against Pekin and Washington took on East Peoria on November 30 at Washington Community High School. For more, click here.
