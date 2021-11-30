Washington survives taut tilt with East Peoria 49-41

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Washington to the front, and it stayed there to fend off East Peoria 49-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.

Washington moved in front of East Peoria 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers kept a 27-20 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

The Panthers' control showed as they carried a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 11-11 draw, which was all Washington needed.

