 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Washington survives taut tilt with East Peoria 49-41

  • 0

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Washington to the front, and it stayed there to fend off East Peoria 49-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on November 30.

Washington moved in front of East Peoria 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers kept a 27-20 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

The Panthers' control showed as they carried a 38-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 11-11 draw, which was all Washington needed.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What the Bears expect from Teven Jenkins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News