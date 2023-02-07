Washington poked just enough holes in Peoria Manual's defense to garner a taut, 44-39 victory at Washington Community High on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Washington drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Peoria Manual after the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting jumped in front for a 20-16 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Washington moved to a 31-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Rams' 18-13 margin in the fourth quarter.

