Washington sets a fast pace to trip Pekin 55-22

Washington jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 55-22 win over Pekin on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Washington pulled ahead in front of Pekin 40-14 to begin the second quarter.
Washington's authority showed as it carried a 53-22 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 5, Washington faced off against Danville and Pekin took on Canton on February 5 at Pekin High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.