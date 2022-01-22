Washington rides the rough off East Peoria 53-36

No quarter was granted as Washington blunted East Peoria's plans 53-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
The Panthers darted in front of the Raiders 17-15 to begin the second quarter.
Washington registered a 25-18 advantage at halftime over East Peoria.
In recent action on January 14, East Peoria faced off against Pekin and Washington took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 15 at Washington Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
