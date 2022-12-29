Washington proves to be too much for Normal West 54-38

Playing with a winning hand, Washington trumped Normal West 54-38 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 21, Normal West faced off against Moline and Washington took on Lincoln on December 21 at Washington Community High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.