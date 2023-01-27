Washington pockets slim win over Bartonville Limestone 52-49

Washington eventually plied victory away from Bartonville Limestone 52-49 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Canton and Washington took on East Peoria on January 20 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.