Washington outlasts Morton in overtime classic 65-63

Extra action was needed before Washington could slip past Morton 65-63 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 25.
The Panthers' shooting jumped to a 29-23 lead over the Potters at the half.
Washington jumped ahead of Morton 42-40 as the fourth quarter started.
There was no room for doubt as Washington added to its advantage with a 10-8 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on January 18, Morton faced off against Galesburg and Washington took on Peoria Notre Dame on January 15 at Washington Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
