Washington mollywopps Bartonville Limestone 68-37

The force was strong for Washington as it pierced Bartonville Limestone during Tuesday's 68-37 thumping at Washington Community High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Washington faced off against Metamora and Bartonville Limestone took on East Peoria on December 3 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
