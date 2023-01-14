Washington holds off Champaign Central 47-41

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Washington had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Champaign Central 47-41 at Champaign Central High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Champaign Central faced off against DeKalb and Washington took on Canton on January 7 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap.
