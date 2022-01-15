Washington earns narrow win over Peoria Notre Dame 44-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Washington's locker room after Saturday's 44-38 win against Peoria Notre Dame in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Washington an 18-17 lead over Peoria Notre Dame.

Washington's upper hand showed as it carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Washington put the game on ice.

