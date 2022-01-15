Washington earns narrow win over Peoria Notre Dame 44-38

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Washington's locker room after Saturday's 44-38 win against Peoria Notre Dame in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 7, Washington faced off against Canton and Peoria Notre Dame took on Chicago St Rita on January 8 at Chicago St Rita High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Washington an 18-17 lead over Peoria Notre Dame.

Washington's upper hand showed as it carried a 29-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Peoria Notre Dame turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Washington put the game on ice.

