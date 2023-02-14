It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Washington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 57-54 over Morton during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The start wasn't the problem for Morton, as it began with a 21-16 edge over Washington through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Potters controlled the pace, taking a 29-23 lead into half.

Morton moved ahead by earning a 44-41 advantage over Washington at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Panthers, as they climbed out of a hole with a 57-54 scoring margin.

