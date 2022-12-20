Washington earns narrow win over Dunlap 67-64

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Washington had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Dunlap 67-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Washington and Dunlap squared off with February 4, 2022 at Washington Community High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Washington faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Dunlap took on East Peoria on December 13 at Dunlap High School. For more, click here.
