Washington clips Peoria in tight victory 35-33

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Washington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 35-33 over Peoria in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, Washington faced off against Pekin and Peoria took on Champaign Centennial on February 15 at Peoria High School. For more, click here.
Washington's shooting jumped to a 24-17 lead over Peoria at halftime.
