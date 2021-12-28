Washington casts spell on Springfield Lanphier 63-61

Washington upended Springfield Lanphier for a narrow 63-61 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 17, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Jacksonville and Washington took on Pekin on December 17 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
