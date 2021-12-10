 Skip to main content
Washington cancels check from Dunlap 57-38

Washington charged Dunlap and collected a 57-38 victory at Dunlap High on December 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Washington an 18-2 lead over Dunlap.

Washington opened a giant 32-9 gap over Dunlap at the intermission.

Washington stormed in front of Dunlap 57-38 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 4, Dunlap faced off against Pekin and Washington took on East Peoria on November 30 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap

