Warrensburg-Latham turns out the lights on Argenta-Oreana 63-25

Warrensburg-Latham showered the scoreboard with points to drown Argenta-Oreana 63-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Warrensburg-Latham's offense struck to a 41-10 lead over Argenta-Oreana at the half.
