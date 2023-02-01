Warrensburg-Latham sinks Chicago Sullivan with solid showing 55-43

Warrensburg-Latham collected a solid win over Chicago Sullivan in a 55-43 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Sullivan faced off against Chicago Schurz . For more, click here. Warrensburg-Latham took on Shelbyville on January 28 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For results, click here.

