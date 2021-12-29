Warrensburg-Latham severs Peoria Christian's hopes 61-48

Warrensburg-Latham grabbed a 61-48 victory at the expense of Peoria Christian during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 17, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Peoria Christian took on Cuba North Fulton Coop on December 17 at Peoria Christian School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.