Warrensburg-Latham passes stress test against Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54-40

Warrensburg-Latham turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 54-40 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 17, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Ottawa Marquette and Warrensburg-Latham took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 16 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.
