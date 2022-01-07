Warrensburg-Latham dismantles Decatur St. Teresa in convincing manner 49-24

Warrensburg-Latham showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur St. Teresa 49-24 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 30, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Decatur St Teresa took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 28 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
Warrensburg-Latham opened with a 7-4 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.
The Cardinals' offense breathed fire to a 26-8 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.
The Cardinals' rule showed as they carried a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
