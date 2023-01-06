Warrensburg-Latham can't hang with Decatur St. Teresa 58-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Decatur St. Teresa prevailed over Warrensburg-Latham 58-42 at Decatur St. Teresa High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped in front of Warrensburg-Latham 18-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 29-23 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa pulled to a 49-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap 12-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

