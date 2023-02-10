Virden North Mac topped Hillsboro 79-71 in a tough tilt at Hillsboro High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Hillsboro and Virden North Mac faced off on January 11, 2022 at Hillsboro High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 27, Hillsboro squared off with Gillespie in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.