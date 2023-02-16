Virden North Mac's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 65-34 win over Staunton at Staunton High on Feb. 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Virden North Mac and Staunton played in a 53-37 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Staunton faced off against Pawnee . For more, click here. Virden North Mac took on Hillsboro on Feb. 10 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.