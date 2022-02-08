Virden North Mac clips Raymond Lincolnwood in tight victory 40-36

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Virden North Mac nabbed it to nudge past Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Virden North Mac faced off against Pleasant Plains and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Staunton on January 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap
Virden North Mac's shooting darted to a 15-14 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the intermission.
The Lancers moved ahead of the Panthers 28-25 to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Lancers 15-8 in the final period.
