Virden North Mac clips Raymond Lincolnwood in tight victory 40-36

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Virden North Mac nabbed it to nudge past Raymond Lincolnwood 40-36 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Virden North Mac's shooting darted to a 15-14 lead over Raymond Lincolnwood at the intermission.

The Lancers moved ahead of the Panthers 28-25 to start the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Panthers outscored the Lancers 15-8 in the final period.

