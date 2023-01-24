Villa Grove severs Broadlands Heritage's hopes 65-55

Villa Grove grabbed a 65-55 victory at the expense of Broadlands Heritage in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Villa Grove took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 17 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.