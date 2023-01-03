Villa Grove overcomes Oakland Tri-County 58-47

Villa Grove had its hands full but finally brushed off Oakland Tri-County 58-47 in Illinois boys basketball on January 3.
Last season, Oakland Tri-County and Villa Grove squared off with January 25, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County Coop last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Oakland Tri-County faced off against Westville and Villa Grove took on Broadlands Heritage on December 29 at Broadlands Heritage High School. For more, click here.
