The force was strong for Villa Grove as it pierced Farmer City Blue Ridge during Friday's 80-58 thumping at Villa Grove High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Villa Grove faced off against Oakland Tri-County. Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Broadlands Heritage on January 28 at Broadlands Heritage High School.

