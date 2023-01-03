Varna Midland chalks up convincing victory over Normal Calvary Christian 54-31

Varna Midland handled Normal Calvary Christian 54-31 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Recently on December 21, Normal Calvary Christian squared off with Champaign St. Thomas More in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.