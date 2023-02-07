Forsyth Decatur Christian got no credit and no consideration from Urbana University, which slammed the door 53-30 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 7.

In recent action on January 30, Forsyth Decatur Christian faced off against Normal Calvary . For more, click here. Urbana University took on Arthur Christian on January 27 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.