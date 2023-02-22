NORMAL – At the absolute beginning of what the University High School basketball team hopes is a long postseason run, Ty Minor wasted no time in placing the Pioneers on a positive track.

Minor scored the game’s first eight points and finished with 15 as U High doubled up Tri-Valley 62-31 in the semifinals of the Class 2A U High Regional on Wednesday.

“I was just being shot ready and my teammates found me on those open looks,” said Minor, who hit a mid-range jumper and two 3-pointers in the opening 2:34. “Our mentality was to show we’re the better team and be dominant. I think we showed that in the beginning between my shots and we played good defense.”

Ranked third in 2A, U High faces Williamsville for the regional championship Friday at 7 p.m. The Bullets edged Tremont 59-57 in the Wednesday’s second semifinal.

“Solid effort,” U High coach Andrew McDowell said. “I thought defensively we were able to disrupt some of the things they wanted to do. Offensively, I thought our tempo was really good. We wanted to get the ball up the floor and make them play at a faster pace than maybe they’re used to.”

The Vikings, who bowed out at 14-17, responded well to Minor’s opening barrage and pulled within 12-10 on a Brayden Stombaugh reverse layup.

The Pioneers (23-9) took a 29-18 lead into halftime after a Ty Blake inside bucket with four seconds left. Blake helped U High push that margin to 43-25 with four points in the final 48 seconds of the third quarter.

A Mason Funk dunk with 4:25 remaining extended the U High cushion to 55-28.

Funk scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Blake added 13. Blake and Minor each grabbed six rebounds as the Pioneers won the rebounding battle 36-28.

Tommy Kinsella and Stombaugh topped Tri-Valley with eight points apiece.

Tremont-Williamsville

A rebound basket from Jacob Finley with two seconds left lifted Williamsville past Tremont.

“I thought we played hard all the way through,” said Turks coach Troy Schmidt, whose team finished at 18-13. “I couple things didn’t go our way at the end, but overall I couldn’t be more proud.”

A 6-foot-9 senior headed to Illinois State to play offensive line for the Redbird football team, Finley finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. He was a particularly tough matchup for a Tremont team with no starter taller than 6-1.

“Credit to Alex Garcia for being able to battle as well as he did,” Schmidt said. “We did send some doubles his way. It did bother him early. But he does a nice job of keeping the ball high when he catches, and they do a nice job of hitting him high. He’s tough.”

A Garcia basket with 23 seconds left forged a 57-all tie. Garcia topped Tremont with 17 points and seven rebounds. Nolan Parsons added 15 points and Ryan Kaiser 12.

Jake Seman chipped in 13 points and Colvin Fleck 11 for the Bullets (24-7).

Williamsville prevailed despite 9 of 23 free throw shooting. The Bullets connected on just 5 of 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

