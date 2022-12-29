University High holds off Central Catholic rally

Cole Certa had University High School’s full attention long before the Central Catholic junior sharpshooter riddled Kankakee Bishop McNamara for 47 points on Wednesday at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

Throw in the revenge factor and a shot at the Small School Boys championship game, and the Pioneers were all in Thursday in a semifinal thriller at Shirk Center.

“It’s 100 percent built-in motivation any time we play them,” U High coach Andrew McDowell said after his team edged the Saints 63-58. “It’s U High-Central, a semifinal of the Holiday Classic, a packed gym, a sectional atmosphere.”

The seventh-seeded Pioneers (8-4) avenged a one-point loss to Central Catholic in the Intercity Tournament on the same floor and will take on top seed St. Joseph-Ogden (10-0) for the championship Friday at 5:15 p.m. at Shirk Center.

“We knew it was going to be one of those revenge games, and we brought that energy going into the game,” said U High junior Ty Blake, who took an extended turn defending Certa. “We knew from the start we could potentially play them in the semifinals. That got us hyped and wanting to get to this spot.”

Certa still scored 23 points despite U High’s constant hounding.

“I thought as a team we did a good job on him, and we had some really good individual performances on him as well,” McDowell said. “He’s a phenomenal player. I don’t know how many he had, but I feel like he had to earn them.”

U High enjoyed a 48-34 bulge after a Blake 3-pointer late in the third quarter. The Saints rallied within three at 53-50 and 61-58, but hurt themselves with two turnovers in the final two minutes.

“When you dig a big hole like that against a good basketball team, you’ve got a problem,” said Central Catholic coach Jason Welch, whose 8-4 Saints face Rockford Lutheran in the 10:30 a.m. third-place game Friday at Shirk Center. “We did fight back. We did a good job giving ourselves an opportunity.”

U High grabbed a 22-16 second-quarter edge on a Christian McKee 3-pointer. Four Colin Hayes points capped a 9-2 run that inched the Saints in front 25-24.

Ty Minor snapped a 29-29 tie with a jumper from the wing. Oliver Cade then turned a steal into a fast break layup, and Mason Funk’s 3-pointer from the corner with eight seconds showing sent U High into halftime with a 36-29 margin.

“We didn’t finish the end of the half very well,” Welch said. “It was a tie game and all of a sudden we’re down seven.”

Funk and Blake each scored 19 points to pace the Pioneers, and Minor had 13.

Hayes chipped in 13 points and Trey Eller 12 for the third-seeded Saints.

Large School Boys

Normal Community 59, Oswego 47: NCHS battled back from an opening-round loss to Bradley-Bourbonnais to earn the consolation championship with a 59-47 triumph over Oswego.

“We were really disappointed how we played in the first game,” said Ironmen coach Dave Witzig. “I’m proud of our guys. The last three games they came out and played well against some good teams.”

Jaheem Webber topped NCHS with 23 points. Braylon Roman chipped in 13 and Robbie Brent 11 as the Ironmen improved to 8-9.

“We dug ourselves a hole,” Witzig said. “But this is a good start for the second half of the season.”

NCHS 63, North Lawndale 46: NCHS reached the consolation title game by clipping Chicago North Lawndale.

Webber led the way for the Ironmen with 17 points, Roman added 14 and Brent 10.

Photos: Saturday during Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament 2022