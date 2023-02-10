NORMAL — When a long three-quarter heave by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin came up short as the buzzer sounded, University High's student section poured on the court Friday night.

The Central State Eight Conference kings were slayed, at least for one night. And the Pioneers weren't the least bit surprised they were the ones who accomplished the feat.

U High let a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter slip away. But two Christian McKee free throws and two defensive stands in the final 1:02 gave U High a 63-61 upset victory against the Class 3A defending state champions, snapping SHG's 36-game conference winning streak.

"We've beaten good teams before. We beat Princeton (No. 1 in Class 2A) and we beat (Springfield) Lanphier by 30," said U High senior forward Mason Funk. "The belief was high we could beat a team like this."

Funk paced the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Pioneers with 21 points, while Ty Blake added 11 points and eight rebounds. U High improved to 21-7 overall and 13-4 in the Central State Eight heading into a nonconference Saturday home game against rival Central Catholic.

"It gives us a lot of confidence, for sure," said McKee, a senior guard. "We believed going in we could win the game and we can win the game. It reaffirms we're ready. We're a really good team and we're ramping up for postseason."

Hawkinson out

SHG (25-3, 16-1), ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, was without 6-foot-5 senior standout Zack Hawkinson because of a foot injury. Quincy recruit Jake Hammilton's 21 points led the Cyclones. His twin brother, Will Hamilton, contributed 13 points while Air Force football recruit Keshon Singleton had 12 points.

J'evon Bardwell sank a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to get SHG, which trailed 40-24 with 4:48 left in the third quarter, into a 61-all tie.

McKie was fouled six seconds later. He hit the first free throw attempt before missing the second. Jake Hamilton got a couple shots at the rim, but couldn't convert. However, the Pioneers turned the ball over with 29.7 seconds left as the Cyclones called a timeout.

Everyone in the gym figured Jake Hamilton would get the ball again for SHG.

"Our timeout was about that," said Funk. "We wanted to full front him and someone behind so they couldn't lob it over the top. He got the ball, but we contested it pretty well."

Will Hamilton slipped a pass inside to his brother, but Jake Hamilton's jump hook bounced off the rim. After a scramble, McKee snagged the loose ball and was fouled again. He made the first free throw before purposely missing the second as SHG's long attempt missed.

Experience helps

Even though U High committed 19 turnovers against SHG's relentless pressure, Pioneer head coach Andrew McDowell was pleased how his team responded.

"We had the (Decatur) MacArthur game a couple weeks with the same thing and probably handled it better that night than we did tonight," he said. "But when you have that experience and are able to persevere earlier you start believing this is hard, but we can hang on and get it done. Which is what we did. We hung on."

Funk's 3-pointer gave U High a 9-8 lead late in the first quarter, and the Pioneers never trailed again. U High took a 33-24 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

"We said coming out of halftime let's see what they're like. No one has put them in this position," said McDowell. "This is a good test for them as well and they came back. They're made of champions."

Blake scored on a drive to give U High its biggest lead at 40-24 before the Cyclones stormed back.

Reserves step up

SHG went on a 10-0 run to chop U High's lead to 46-44 with 6:22 left. Reserve Miles Kirin answered with a three-point play to give the Pioneers some breathing room as SHG head coach Tim Allen drew a technical foul protesting the call.

Another U High reserve, Jonah Harms, sank a 3-pointer as the Pioneers enjoyed a 61-53 lead with 2:46 left. Once again, SHG rallied to set up the wild final 62 seconds.

"They came out very strong at the end," said McKee. "They do it every game, but we held our own."

Allen said it was difficult playing without Hawkinson because "we've been playing through him the whole season." Hawkinson was in uniform, but didn't see action.

"He wanted to play. He was begging," said Allen.

U High shot 55% from the field and made 13 of 22 free throws. SHG connected on 35.1% of its field goal attempts and 14 of 20 free throws while grabbing a 34-27 rebounding advantage.

"We needed to move the ball more and speed them up more," said Allen. "We have to play better in the first half. We were kind of lackadaisical in the first half thinking we can always turn it up."

Seven U High players scored in both halves.

"It was a team effort, for sure," said McDowell. "Against them you need every hand on deck."

Photos: Saturday during Intercity Boys Basketball Tournament 2022