So imagine their surprise when senior forward Ty Blake ripped off U High's first 13 points in Friday's Class 2A U High Regional championship game.

That even caught Blake slightly off-guard.

"It was crazy. We brought the energy from the very start," he said. "Once we lost that game in Maroa in the regional championship last year, we knew we had to keep it going."

The third-ranked Pioneers played a near perfect first half against Williamsville in jumping out to a 22-point halftime lead. After a slight hiccup early in the fourth quarter, U High took control again and cruised to an 82-54 victory behind Blake's 25 points at the U High Gym.

"Two times we did not execute our defensive assignment, but that's the only two times I can think of in the first half," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell. "I thought our intensity, energy and enthusiasm for those 16 minutes were off the charts."

The Pioneers improved to 24-9 and advanced to the Pleasant Plains Sectional for a 7 p.m. Tuesday semifinal against Quincy Notre Dame.

Funk contributed 23 points and 10 rebounds and also topped 1,000 points in his career after coming into the game with 985. U High also received a huge contribution off the bench from junior Miles Kirin, who scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

Williamsville (24-8) was led by 6-foot-9 Jacob Finley, an Illinois State football recruit, who scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Guard Jake Seman added 10 points.

Finley got the Bullets started off right with a three-point play. But Funk took a lob pass from Oliver Cade for a lay-in and the Pioneers were off.

Funk scored his first 13 points in every imaginable way. His layup on a fast break gave U High a 13-6 lead.

"It gave us a lot of confidence going through the rest of the game," said Funk of Blake's torrid start. "He was feeling himself and we kept feeding him."

Kirin's 3-pointer and rebound basket gave U High a 21-11 lead after the first quarter. The Pioneers ended the half on a 13-2 run, with Funk feeding Blake for a layup with three seconds left as U High charged into the locker room with a 42-20 lead.

"It was our worst nightmare when we look at halftime and they're shooting over 50% and they're 6 of 12 (outside the arc)," said Williamsville head coach Nick Beard. "No. 25 (Kirin) stepped out and hit two 3s. On the scout we were going to let him shoot. They're a really good team. Playing in the Central State Eight obviously prepares them. Our guards really had a tough time getting around them. They have multiple weapons."

U High shot 59.3% from the field, with Blake going 9 of 10, and forced nine turnovers which it turned into numerous transition baskets in the first half. The Pioneers went almost 14 minutes before committing their first turnover of the game.

"We're a tough team to play zone and we're a tough matchup in man. So we assumed they were going to play zone, and we spent time working on it," said McDowell. "They executed everything we wanted to do in practice yesterday, and came out and did it to a T tonight."

U High was comfortably ahead 57-37 after three quarters before the Bullets closed within 60-47. The Pioneers quickly squelched any comeback hopes with a 13-0 run, capped by Funk's 3-pointer for a 73-47 lead with 4:06 left.

"I don't know if we had a letdown or Williamsville settled in during that stretch and played good basketball," said McDowell. "Then a bunch of seniors responded."

U High shot 56.8% from the field for the game while holding Williamsville to 38.7%. Minor took the defensive assignment against Finley, giving up four inches and at least 80 pounds. U High helped Minor by double-teaming Finley every time he touched the ball.

"We've been working on multiple defensive sets for Williamsville," said Blake. "They run a lot of different offensive alignments and use different guys. We were able to capitalize on every single move they were able to make on us."

Blake said the memory of last year's regional championship loss to Maroa-Forsyth drove the Pioneers "to get bigger, faster and stronger and to be able to do this tonight."

Funk agreed.

"We lost to a team we should have beat last year and that fueled us for this year," he said.

With the demon of last year's loss finally erased, McDowell is eager to see how his team responds next week.

"I think we have a group that is happy, but not satisfied," he said. "The key is these next three days as we get ready and keep them motivated."

Blake insists the Pioneers are still plenty motivated.

"Champaign is where we want to be," he said of the State Tournament semifinals on March 9.

Photos: Williamsville vs. University High during Class 2A Regional