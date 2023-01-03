Ty Blake picks up slack without Mason Funk as University High holds off Jacksonville

NORMAL — Ty Blake knew not having Mason Funk because of an illness would make it difficult for University High on Tuesday night.

"He plays a big part on our team not just scoring but rebounds and assists, steal, blocks, every category there is," said Blake of his fellow senior forward. "We knew we had to make up for his loss tonight."

U High needed a breather after last week's four-day run in the State Farm Holiday Classic ended up with a Small School Boys championship game loss to undefeated St. Joseph-Ogden.

For a while, the Pioneers seemed on their way to an easy victory against Jacksonville in a Central State Eight Conference game. Then a tight basketball game broke out which may end up helping U High in the long run.

U High bolted to a 24-7 lead in the second quarter before Jacksonville cut the margin to three with five minutes left. But with the 6-foot-4 Blake contributing 23 points and seven rebounds, U High held on for a 49-44 victory.

"It's tough because you've got all the emotion of the Holiday Classic and packed stands," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell, whose team had only one day of practice since the tournament. "We're coming off a championship game loss and you start up your conference season.

"But I thought we were ready to play at the jump. It's just after that we got a little loose."

Senior Ty Minor contributed 10 points as the Pioneers improved to 10-5 overall and 5-2 in the Central State Eight. A tough stretch awaits U High in the next week which includes conference games against Springfield Lanphier and undefeated Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin plus a tough matchup Saturday against Tolono Unity in the St. Joseph-Ogden Shootout.

McDowell expects to have Funk back Friday against Lanphier. But when Jacksonville sophomore guard Amaree Burries, who scored 24 points, sank a 3-pointer to get his team within 38-35, U High had to figure out how to win without Funk.

"He's obviously been one of our main scorers this season, so without him it obviously hurt us," said Blake. "But we brought positive energy and kept going and build off that (early start)."

Christian McKee's 3-pointer gave the Pioneers a 41-35 and then he fed Blake for two layups. Jacksonville (3-13, 1-6) still didn't quit, getting within 46-42 with 1:11 left before Blake sank two free throws to ice the game.

"It's good for our team because we can go out and prove we can play basketball if he (Funk) is in foul trouble or on bench," said McDowell. "Ty Blake and Ty Minor were really great tonight in a lot of ways. Oliver Cade did a great job with some toughness and leadership."

McDowell said Minor's defense on Jacksonville's 6-5 Kellen Leifheit was crucial, holding him to five points.

With about seven weeks left until the postseason begins, McDowell believes U High needs to concentrate on "all the small things" that hopefully will build to a long Class 2A run.

"When we put it all together we can be pretty good," said McDowell. "But can we consistently value possession of the ball and handle when the other team makes a run? Just kind of the small things we're talking about every day and we're trying to work on. We're a better defensive rebounding team now than we were in Intercity Tournament. We're not perfect, but we're feeling almost confident checking that one off."

