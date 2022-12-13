 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tuscola unloads on Broadlands Heritage 54-22

  • 0

Tuscola lit up the scoreboard on December 13 to propel past Broadlands Heritage for a 54-22 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game

In recent action on December 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Westville and Tuscola took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 6 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News