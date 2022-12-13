Tuscola unloads on Broadlands Heritage 54-22

Tuscola lit up the scoreboard on December 13 to propel past Broadlands Heritage for a 54-22 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game
In recent action on December 7, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Westville and Tuscola took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 6 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For a full recap, click here.
