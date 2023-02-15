Tuscola scored early and often in a 55-29 win over Moweaqua Central A&M during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Tuscola faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For results, click here. Moweaqua Central A&M took on Neoga on Feb. 11 at Neoga High School. For a full recap, click here.

