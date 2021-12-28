Tuscola tackles Colfax Ridgeview 62-38

Tuscola rolled past Colfax Ridgeview for a comfortable 62-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 23, Tuscola faced off against Bethany Okaw Valley and Colfax Ridgeview took on Dwight on December 21 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. For more, click here.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 24-11 lead over the Mustangs.
Tuscola's offense roared to a 38-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at the half.
Tuscola's force showed as it carried a 49-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
