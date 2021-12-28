Tuscola tackles Colfax Ridgeview 62-38

Tuscola rolled past Colfax Ridgeview for a comfortable 62-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 24-11 lead over the Mustangs.

Tuscola's offense roared to a 38-22 lead over Colfax Ridgeview at the half.

Tuscola's force showed as it carried a 49-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

