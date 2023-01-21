Tuscola staggers Danville Schlarman with resounding performance 58-11

Tuscola's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Danville Schlarman 58-11 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
Last season, Tuscola and Danville Schlarman squared off with January 22, 2022 at Danville Schlarman High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Tuscola faced off against Sullivan and Danville Schlarman took on Cayuga North Vermillion on January 14 at Cayuga North Vermillion High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.