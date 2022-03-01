Tuscola squeezes past Effingham St. Anthony 51-48

Tuscola knocked off Effingham St. Anthony 51-48 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Bulldogs took a 26-22 lead over the Warriors heading to the half locker room.
The Bulldogs darted a meager margin over the Warriors as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
Recently on February 23 , Tuscola squared up on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys in a basketball game . For more, click here.
