Tuscola outlasts Monticello in topsy-turvy battle 42-32

Tuscola dumped Monticello 42-32 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
Tuscola opened with a 12-4 advantage over Monticello through the first quarter.
The Warriors opened a tight 23-13 gap over the Sages at the intermission.
Tuscola charged to a 29-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Sages fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Warriors would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The last time Monticello and Tuscola played in a 50-34 game on December 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Monticello faced off against Breese Mater Dei and Tuscola took on Arcola on December 20 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap
