Tuscola outlasts Monticello in topsy-turvy battle 42-32

Tuscola dumped Monticello 42-32 in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.

Tuscola opened with a 12-4 advantage over Monticello through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a tight 23-13 gap over the Sages at the intermission.

Tuscola charged to a 29-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sages fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Warriors would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

