Tuscola outlasts Clinton 58-47

Tuscola handed Clinton a tough 58-47 loss during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 29, Clinton faced off against Colfax Ridgeview and Tuscola took on Monticello on December 29 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.