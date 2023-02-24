It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Tuscola will take its 63-46 victory over Arcola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Tuscola and Arcola faced off on Feb. 25, 2022 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Tuscola faced off against Hume Shiloh . For a full recap, click here. Arcola took on Georgetown La Salette on Feb. 18 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap.

