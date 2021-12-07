Tuscola mows down Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 85-38

Tuscola showered the scoreboard with points to drown Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 85-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.
In recent action on November 30, Tuscola faced off against Villa Grove and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on December 3 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For a full recap, click here.
