Tuscola manhandles Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 54-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tuscola broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 54-23 explosion on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys at Tuscola High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 15, Tuscola faced off against Neoga and Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys took on Hume Shiloh on February 19 at Hume Shiloh High School. For more, click here.

Tuscola opened with a 17-2 advantage over Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys through the first quarter.

