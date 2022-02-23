Tuscola manhandles Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys 54-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tuscola broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 54-23 explosion on Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys at Tuscola High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Tuscola opened with a 17-2 advantage over Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette boys through the first quarter.

