Tuscola imposes its will on Sullivan 65-40

Tuscola flexed its muscle and floored Sullivan 65-40 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 7, Sullivan faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Tuscola took on Shelbyville on January 6 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

