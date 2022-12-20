Tuscola hits passing gear early to lap Arcola 63-39

Tuscola broke to an early lead and topped Arcola 63-39 on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tuscola and Arcola played in a 56-33 game on February 25, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 14, Tuscola faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Arcola took on Sullivan on December 13 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.