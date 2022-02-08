Tuscola engulfs Decatur St. Teresa in flames 61-37

Tuscola dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 61-37 victory over Decatur St. Teresa in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 16-7 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Warriors' offense stormed to a 35-16 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.
Tuscola's reign showed as it carried a 50-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 1, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Decatur St Teresa took on Clinton on January 29 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
