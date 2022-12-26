Tuscola clips Neoga in tight tilt 43-39

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tuscola's direction just enough to squeeze past Neoga 43-39 on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tuscola and Neoga played in a 46-37 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Tuscola faced off against Arcola and Neoga took on Arcola on December 16 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.